Trademark filings hint at "GT" badge for Genesis coupes

Hyundai Vision G (HCD-16) concept

Genesis, like most major players in the luxury segment, has opted for the sensible albeit boring alphanumeric naming practice popularized by the German marques.

With automakers offering so many models these days, such a naming practice makes it possible for customers to easily and quickly identify where in the product hierarchy a particular vehicle sits.

Genesis uses the letter “G” plus a number to denote its sedans, with the higher the number the higher the vehicle’s positioning. At the top of the current range is a G90. Below it sits a G80 and soon a G70 will arrive. Trademark filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office show Genesis has reserved the G60 name as well.

Genesis GV80 concept, 2017 New York auto show

Genesis indicated that its SUVs will use a “GV” and a number for their names with the reveal earlier this year of the GV80 concept, a mid-size SUV to rival the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE. The “G” is for Genesis while the “V” is for the extra versatility of an SUV. A search of various trademark filings shows Genesis has reserved the GV60, GV70 and GV80 names, but curiously no GV90, suggesting we won’t see a Genesis SUV in the full-size category.

We know Genesis is also planning at least one coupe to help fill the void of the discontinued Hyundai Genesis Coupe. Genesis is yet to reveal its naming strategy for coupes but trademark fillings suggest the names will use a “GT” combined with a number, with the “T” here likely indicating the touring aspect of luxury coupes. Here, Genesis has reserved the GT60, GT70, GT80 and GT90 names.

So far Genesis has only confirmed it will have six distinct vehicles on sale by the end of 2020. The G90 and G80 sedans are already on sale and will be joined by the G70 small sedan later this year. According to a product roadmap that leaked in 2016, over the next three years Genesis will add a mid-size SUV, a small SUV and a small coupe. These three newcomers are likely to be a GV80, GV70 and GT70, respectively.