2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe and Cabrio to debut at 2017 Frankfurt auto show

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz’s S-Class sedan has been updated for 2018 with some visual tweaks to the exterior and cabin, plus a revised powertrain lineup.

The automaker has confirmed that similar changes will be introduced to the 2-door S-Class models, also for 2018.

Prototypes for the updated S-Class Cabriolet, as well as the updated S63 Coupe and S63 Cabriolet from Mercedes-AMG, have already been spotted.

2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We’ll see the cars formally introduced in September at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show, Mercedes has confirmed.

Visual tweaks will consist of new internals for the lights, revised bumpers, and a revised dash with a single pane of glass (instead of the previous two) enclosing the pair of 12.3-inch screens serving as the instrument cluster and infotainment hub.

The AMG models will also receive the tuner’s multi-slatted “Panamericana” grille which first appeared on the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R sports car and slowly make its way across the more dynamic offerings in the AMG lineup.

2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

As for powertrains, we should the S550 models adopt S560 badging along with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 delivering 463 horsepower. The S63s should also receive a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8, albeit with 603 hp. Though it’s yet to be confirmed, an S450 with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 or possibly even an inline-6 could be introduced.

The tech updates will be highlighted by a feature enabling the cars to automatically adjust their speed for a number of road situations. Mercedes lists bends, highway exits, junctions, roundabouts and toll booths as examples. The feature relies on enhanced camera and radar systems as well as map and navigation data to calculate driving behavior.

The Frankfurt auto show starts September 12. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.