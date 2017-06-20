2018 Kia Stonic revealed

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Hot on the heels of last week’s reveal of the Hyundai Kona subcompact SUV comes a similar model from sister brand Kia: the Stonic.

The Stonic arrives here later this year, as a 2018 model, and will go up against some solid competitors. The list includes the Chevrolet Trax, Honda HR-V, Nissan Juke and Toyota C-HR, plus the upcoming Ford Ecosport and the aforementioned Hyundai Kona. Volkswagen will also join the fray shortly.

The Stonic is based on a new platform and features a strong, safe and lightweight body that’s around 51 percent high-strength steel. The body’s efficient packaging also ensures a decent amount of space inside. Kia says the Stonic offers class-leading shoulder room and around 12.4 cubic feet of storage in the trunk.

2018 Kia Stonic Enlarge Photo

In the cabin, you get a clean, uncluttered look with plenty of customizable options. There is also plenty of tech with Kia adding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and a touchscreen-based infotainment system as standard. Buyers can also add the latest electronic driver aids such as adaptive cruise control, collision warning, automatic braking, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, and rear cross traffic warning.

Specifications for the United States are yet to be announced but in other markets the Stonic will be available with a choice of gasoline engines ranging from 1.0 to 1.4 liters in displacement. A 1.6-liter diesel will also be offered.

We should have more details soon as the Stonic makes its world debut in September at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show.