VW plans pint-sized SUV for US, but it’s not the T-Roc

Volkswagen is racing to expand its portfolio of SUVs to meet seemingly insatiable demand for the high-riding vehicles.

So far this year we’ve seen the brand introduce the new Atlas as well as a redesigned Tiguan.

Soon, VW will introduce a redesigned Touareg plus a new compact SUV called the T-Roc that we first saw as a concept at the 2014 Geneva auto show.

Volkswagen T-Roc concept Enlarge Photo

We learned on Monday that the T-Roc will enter production in August. Unfortunately, it won’t end up in the United States.

A VW spokesperson has confirmed that the U.S. will receive an SUV smaller than the Tiguan, but it won’t be the T-Roc.

It isn’t clear what the other SUV will be. One possibility is the short-wheelbase Tiguan sold overseas. Another is a subcompact SUV based on the T-Cross Breeze concept from the 2016 Geneva auto show.

2016 Audi Q2 Enlarge Photo

As for the T-Roc, the vehicle will ride on the Volkswagen Group’s flexible MQB platform found in cars like the Golf and even the Atlas seven-seater. The T-Roc is a close relative of the Audi Q2 sold overseas, though as the teaser reveals the VW will have a distinct look to set it apart from its more expensive sibling.

Though the T-Roc concept was a three-door, it appears the production model will adopt a more practical five-door body. The overall length and width should be similar to the concept’s numbers of 164.5 and 72.1 inches, though. Also lifted from the concept should be an inline-4 engine, all-wheel drive, and an available digital instrument cluster.

VW will reveal the T-Roc in June ahead of the formal debut in September at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show. Potential rivals include the Chevrolet Trax, Honda HR-V, Nissan Juke, Mini Countryman, Toyota C-HR and upcoming Hyundai Kona.