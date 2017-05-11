BMW 2-Series updated, VW Polo spied, 1 millionth 911 built: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



BMW’s 2-Series has just reached the midway point in its life cycle, and in BMW tradition we’ve seen the car receive some updates. The biggest change is the new headlights which feature full LEDs as well as hexagonal-shaped daytime running lights.

A prototype for the next-generation Volkswagen Polo has been spotted and is devoid of any camouflage gear. That’s because the reveal is coming up very soon. Production is due to start in June.

Porsche is celebrating a major milestone: the construction of its one millionth 911. The car sports a special paint finish along with a few other touches to highlight its significance.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 BMW 2-Series preview

2018 Volkswagen Polo spy shots and video

Porsche builds 1 millionth 911

Mercedes-Benz gives up on US diesels (for 2017 at least)

Pininfarina to develop modular platform for Iran’s national automaker

Reports of diesel's death are greatly exaggerated

Is Brabham set to return to F1?

Tesla asks for permission to gather video clips from cars in Autopilot update

BMW 1-Series Hatchback gets minor updates ahead of redesigned model’s arrival

Ruling that EPA must regulate carbon emissions: now 10 years old