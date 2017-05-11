Is Brabham set to return to F1?

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Project Brabham Enlarge Photo

There’s speculation mounting that Formula One team Force India may about to be sold due to the ongoing troubles of owners Vijay Mallya and Subrata Roy.

Mallya was arrested in London last month on an extradition request from India to face charges back home in regards to some financial dealings. Roy is facing more severe charges and has spent much of the past two years in court and even some time in prison.

This, according to Autocar, provides an opportunity for Brabham to make a return to Formula One.

Brabham was co-founded in 1960 by Australian racing legend and three-time Formula One world champion Sir Jack Brabham, who passed away in 2014. During its heyday, the team won four Drivers’ Championships and two Constructors’ Championships, and to this day Jack Brabham remains the only person to have won an F1 Drivers’ title in a car he constructed himself.

The Brabham outfit is still in operation and is today controlled by Jack Brabham’s descendants after ownership changed hands several times throughout the years. Bernie Ecclestone owned the F1 team throughout most of the 1970s and ‘80s.

It’s thought that Brabham, together with investors from the United States, is planning to make a bid for Force India. Depending on how desperate the current owners are to sell, it’s speculated the price could go as low as $193 million. To put into perspective how low the figure is, Force India’s budget last season, in which it came fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, was about two thirds of that figure.

Interestingly, Autocar also reports that Brabham’s F1 revival could coincide with a new Brabham road car brand specializing in supercars, a strategy similar to that of McLaren.