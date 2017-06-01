2018 Volkswagen Touareg spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Volkswagen is in the midst of an SUV onslaught that will see existing models like the Tiguan and Touareg not only redesigned but joined by several all-new models.

It all started with the Atlas that debuted at the 2016 Los Angeles auto show and has continued with the redesigned Tiguan at the 2017 Detroit auto show.

The next SUV from VW will be a redesigned Touareg, a prototype for which has just been spotted again. On initial inspection the prototype may look like similar testers we saw for the Atlas. However, there are some subtle differences that set them apart.

The Touareg isn’t as long, which makes sense as it will remain a five-seater while the Atlas comes standard with seven seats. Furthermore, the character lines along the sides of the vehicle sit above the door handles while on the Atlas they are below the handles.

2018 Volkswagen Atlas R-Line Enlarge Photo

The platform is the SUV version of the Volkswagen Group’s MLB design, found in the latest Audi Q5 and Q7 as well as the Bentley Bentayga. The flexible platform will also underpin the redesigned Porsche Cayenne, a new Lamborghini SUV and a new full-size VW SUV based on the T-Prime Concept GTE from the 2016 Beijing auto show.

The redesigned Touareg looks to have adopted a wider, more dynamic look than the outgoing model. We also expect it to be lighter and feature a more upmarket interior. New tech goodies should include a digital instrument cluster as well as some driver assist systems and perhaps even some semi-autonomous tech.

It’s too early to talk specifics but we could see an inline-4 introduced as the base option. Above this should be a V-6 and eventually a plug-in hybrid option. The standard transmission should continue to be an 8-speed automatic.

Look for the redesigned Touareg to be revealed soon. The vehicle isn't confirmed for the United States just yet. If approved for sale here, we should see it arrive in local showrooms as a 2018 model.