2017 Honda Civic Type R power figures may be underrated





The 2017 Honda Civic Type R arrives in the United States for the first time with some serious performance credentials.

Honda engineers were able to extract a whopping 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque from the standard 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. Honda has always been pretty good at getting big numbers from small displacement engines, so this is no surprise.

But, there may be more to the story. Dyno runs don't lie, and the 2017 Civic Type R might be seriously underrated from the factory. The Dyno Center in Puerto Rico recently strapped the front-wheel-drive hot hatch to the dyno to do some stock pulls and the numbers are astounding: the 2017 Civic Type R laid down 295 hp...at the wheels.

2017 Honda Civic Type R Enlarge Photo 2017 Honda Civic Type R Enlarge Photo 2017 Honda Civic Type R Enlarge Photo

Normally, front-wheel-drive cars incur about 10 percent loss of power through the drivetrain. The 306 hp Honda advertises is strictly what the engine delivers, not what it sends to the front wheels. However, the dyno results show a much smaller drop in power than is to be expected.

Either the Civic Type R sends its power to the wheels in an extraordinarily efficient manner, or there are more than 306 turbocharged, i-VTEC-infused ponies under the hood. Using a conservative 10 percent drivetrain loss, we could be looking at something closer to 325 hp.

Honda has already hinted there may be more to come from the Civic Type R. In fact, a family of Civic Type R variants may crop up to keep interest in the car brimming in the coming years. All-wheel drive, more power, and even a less bonkers variant may be on the table. We're totally OK with seeing the Type-R badge in more places; the nameplate has been forbidden fruit here for much too long.