2017 Le Mans results, Ford Focus spy shots, Mercedes A-Class sedan: Today’s Car News

Porsche at the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans Enlarge Photo

This past weekend saw the 85th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and it turned out to be one of the best races in years. In it, we saw Porsche make one of the best comebacks in the history of motorsport to secure the win.

Ford’s Focus will soon be redesigned and we have new spy shots of a prototype. The latest shots reveal the interior which looks to be very different to the interior of the current model.

Mercedes-Benz recently held a dealer meeting in Miami, where the automaker reportedly showed off two new sedans bound for local sale in the not too distant future. One of these was said to be the new A-Class sedan Mercedes previewed earlier in the year with the A Sedan concept.

