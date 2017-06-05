Reborn TVR teased again with side exhausts





TVR side exhaust pipe teaser Enlarge Photo

Those attending the 2017 Goodwood Revival in September will be in for an extra special treat. Reborn British sports car brand TVR will unveil its first new model in years at the event, and the company has teased it once again.

Unlike the sketches and digital renders we've seen before, this photo is of one single element. The photo shows the TVR's side exhaust pipes integrated behind the front wheels.

We already know that a 5.0-liter V-8 engine—sourced from the Ford Mustang GT and tuned by Cosworth—will provide the exhaust pipes a voice. Power is expected to hover around 480 horsepower.

Teaser for new TVR sports car coming in 2017 Enlarge Photo

The new TVR doesn't actually have an official name just yet, though it's widely believed it will wear the Griffith nameplate. The nameplate was retired in 2002, but TVR registered the name once again earlier this year.

TVR worked with Gordon Murray Design to bring the car to life with the first application of the iStream carbon fiber chassis. The chassis is inspired by Formula One design to keep the parts count low and unnecessary weight off of the car. TVR says the car will weigh 2,645 pounds.

The first batch of cars will be launch edition vehicles with an estimated price tag of $115,800 and TVR has already tallied over 400 orders for the car. TVR will close order books shortly, but reopen them shortly after the car is revealed in September. If all goes well, TVR hopes to introduce three additional models and produce 2,000 cars by 2022. For the sake of British sports cars, we hope it goes very well indeed.