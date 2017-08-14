BMW M3 and M4 to switch from carbon fiber to steel driveshafts

Aug 14, 2017

2018 BMW M4

2018 BMW M4

Enlarge Photo

The BMW M3 and M3 are about to become a little less special as both the sport sedan and coupe will switch from carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) driveshafts to fairly commonplace steel components. BMW says the reason behind the switch involves emission standards and future compliance.

The CFRP driveshafts are wider than steel units and take up more space under the car. BMW plans to add a particulate filter to the exhaust system in the near future and the CFRP driveshafts simply don't mesh with the emissions equipment.

However, BMW assures enthusiasts that the steel units have been developed with M performance attributes in mind while being narrower to make the particulate filters fit. Inevitably, the M3 and M4 will likely gain a few pounds with a shift to steel construction.

2017 BMW M3

2017 BMW M3

Enlarge Photo

It should be noted the change will not affect the BMW M4 CS and BMW M4 GTS, both of which represent more track-focused interpretations of the M4. For those who simply can't put a CS or GTS in their garages, BMW again reassured "the superlative performance and handling qualities" found in the regular M3 and M4 will not change. True, most drivers may not notice a difference, but for some, it may represent a more sour note just in principle.

BMW plans to introduce the steel driveshafts beginning in November. From there on out, all M3 and M4s (aside from the CS and GTS) will be equipped with the steel units. If CFRP is a must, it's best to locate a current example before inventories dry up.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Audi A7 spy shots and video 2019 Audi A7 spy shots and video
2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 heading to Pebble Beach 2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 heading to Pebble Beach
2019 Nissan Altima spy shots 2019 Nissan Altima spy shots
Report: Aston Martin SUV will have a V-8, V-12 engines, cameras as side mirrors Report: Aston Martin SUV will have a V-8, V-12 engines, cameras as side mirrors
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.