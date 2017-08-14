2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 heading to Pebble Beach

Aug 14, 2017

Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) wants North Americans to get acquainted with its most recent undertaking, the 2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8. To do so, the car will head to Pebble Beach this week to rub elbows with thousands of enthusiasts, many of whom are flush with cash.

This will be the first time the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 sets a tire in America and we're more than excited to take a closer look at the 592-horsepower monster from Britain. Power comes from Jaguar's familiar 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 engine, but SVO has massaged it to produce that substantial horsepower figure. In fact, its the engine's highest power output rating to date and it also makes the XE SV Project 8 the most powerful Jaguar road car to date.

Power is sent through an 8-speed automatic, and it is then delivered to all four wheels via all-wheel drive. Jaguar says the 0-60-mph sprint happens in just 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph is possible.

The 2018 XE SV Project 8 absolutely has business being at Pebble Beach. It's quite an exclusive project as just 300 cars will be built. It also has a very exclusive price tag of $192,000. We're guessing Jaguar will be happy to take orders on the spot.

Those attending Pebble Beach will find the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 prowling a few events in particular, namely the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion; The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering; and Exotics on Cannery Row.

For more news from Pebble Beach, check out our dedicated hub.

