Vanderhall Venice rolls in on 3 wheels to Jay Leno's Garage

The idea of the reverse trike has been done a number of times. It's probably been made most famous by either Morgan or Can-Am. You also have the Campagna T-Rex, Polaris Slingshot, and a few others.

One of the newcomers to this space is a company called Vanderhall. With two models currently available, Vanderhall President Steve Hall brought some of his wares to visit Jay Leno recently.

The main vehicle showcased is called the Vanderhall Venice. As a reverse trike, it has two wheels in the front and a single wheel out back. Instead of using the rear wheel as the drive wheel, however, Vanderhall have opted to let the front wheels meter out the power. Those two bits of rubber are being fed by a turbocharged 1.4-liter inline-4 sourced from General Motors and delivering a peak 180 horsepower and 185 pound-feet of torque.

You have an automatic transmission plus a number of options to choose from. Most of these add a bit more creature comforts to the Venice. It's a cozy space inside the cockpit, so prepare to become quite familiar with your passenger should you bring one along.

Jay takes it for a spin and notes that it feels nice, with no noticeable flexing of the chassis. Out on the freeway, Leno and Hall stand out among the sea of normal vehicles. Leno tosses a few smirks at the camera and generally seems to enjoy the experience provided by the Vanderhall craft.

It will cost you around $30,000 to own one, if you were hoping to have a similar experience on a regular basis. That's expensive for a toy, but not so much when compared to the other reverse trikes on the market.