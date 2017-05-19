First ad for the 2017 Honda Civic Type-R drops

May 19, 2017

Honda has long had a penchant for motorsports, and it has translated into an iconic nameplate for the brand's road cars: Type-R. Except, the United States has mostly been left out of the Type-R party. That changes this year and Honda is sounding the news off loud and clear in the 2017 Civic Type-R's first advertisement.

The ad spot, titled "Racing at Heart," features various Honda racing machines morphing into their road-going counterparts. We see a Ridgeline Baja truck, the Civic Global Rallycross racer, and the manufacturer's latest IndyCar. F1 is not represented for various (read: failed) reasons.

It's the IndyCar that gives way to the all-new Honda Civic Type-R, which continues to celebrate the idea of small, fun-to-drive performance cars. The performance compact/hatchback segment is alive and well. Honda is just a tad late to the party when it comes to the Civic Type-R. Volkswagen and Ford have enjoyed a nearly cornered market for years.

The ad spot arrives as the Civic Type-R prepares to launch ahead of the summer driving season, though we're still waiting to hear how much the hot Type-R will cost. We do know it'll be fairly frugal; the Civic Type-R will arrive with an EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined rating. And the Type-R won't be the only Civic with sporting intentions. Let's not forget about the Civic Si, which went on sale last week with a tempting $24,775 price tag.

In the meantime, check out the spot up above and rejoice knowing the Civic Type-R is no longer a pipedream in the United States.

