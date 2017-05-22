Next Nissan electric car likely to be SUV

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Nissan IDS concept, 2015 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Nissan will unveil a redesigned Leaf later this year, but the compact hatch is just one of multiple electric cars the automaker is planning.

The next is likely to be a crossover SUV, Daniele Schillaci, who’s in charge of electric cars at Nissan as well as sales and marketing, told Automotive News (subscription required).

“We are clearly focusing our attention on a crossover EV, because it's our DNA,” he said. “The crossover will really embody the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility features.”

Nissan Intelligent Mobility is represented by the core tenets of connectivity, electrification and self-driving capability.

Nissan is currently working on a concept that will likely preview its next electric car. Referred to by Vmotion 3.0 by its designers, the concept will be unveiled this year and incorporate those three tenets of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy, Automotive News reports.

Nissan has toyed with the idea of an electric sports car and has rolled out two such concepts in recent years. Nissan even confirmed one of those concepts for production, though it appears the strong demand for SUVs has swayed Nissan to opt for the more popular, more practical body style for its next EV.

Pictured above is Nissan's IDS concept from the 2015 Tokyo auto show. Its design previews the next-generation Leaf.