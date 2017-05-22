Ford Explorer spy shots, Nissan’s next EV, Shelby styling pack: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Ford Explorer spy shots Enlarge Photo

A prototype for Ford’s next-generation Explorer has been spotted again. The redesigned SUV is due for the 2019 model year and may end up spawning a new Aviator for Lincoln.

Nissan is working on a new concept car hinting at its next standalone electric car. The concept, which will be unveiled this year, is thought to be in the form of an SUV.

Shelby American has developed a styling pack for the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. Being a styling pack, it’s purely about enhancing the look of the vehicle rather than adding performance.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Ford Explorer spy shots

Next Nissan electric car likely to be SUV

Shelby teases styling pack for Ford’s Mustang Shelby GT350

2018 Subaru Forester turns out lights with new Black Edition

Ford CEO Mark Fields out, self-driving car boss taking over

Chevy Bolt EV costs $28,700 to build, Tesla Model 3 a bit higher

Lamborghini expands plant

Study: Diesel emissions are higher than expected (and cause 38,000 more deaths each year)

Live out your 'Mad Max' fantasies by buying this Ford Falcon XB GT

Car Dealer 101: electric cars that aren't charged won't sell