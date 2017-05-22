Ford Explorer spy shots, Nissan’s next EV, Shelby styling pack: Today’s Car News

News
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spy shots
Aston Martin to follow Ferrari with IPO?
A prototype for Ford’s next-generation Explorer has been spotted again. The redesigned SUV is due for the 2019 model year and may end up spawning a new Aviator for Lincoln.
Nissan is working on a new concept car hinting at its next standalone electric car. The concept, which will be unveiled this year, is thought to be in the form of an SUV.
Shelby American has developed a styling pack for the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. Being a styling pack, it’s purely about enhancing the look of the vehicle rather than adding performance.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Ford Explorer spy shots
Next Nissan electric car likely to be SUV
Shelby teases styling pack for Ford’s Mustang Shelby GT350
2018 Subaru Forester turns out lights with new Black Edition
Ford CEO Mark Fields out, self-driving car boss taking over
Chevy Bolt EV costs $28,700 to build, Tesla Model 3 a bit higher
Lamborghini expands plant
Study: Diesel emissions are higher than expected (and cause 38,000 more deaths each year)
Live out your 'Mad Max' fantasies by buying this Ford Falcon XB GT
Car Dealer 101: electric cars that aren't charged won't sell
