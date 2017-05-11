2017 Honda Civic Type-R boasts 25 MPG combined

May 11, 2017

2017 Honda Civic Type R

Fun and frugal: the best of both worlds. It's typically hard to come by, but occasionally, Goldilocks syndrome sets in. The 2017 Honda Civic Type-R may classify as one example.

Official fuel economy estimates released for the 2017 Civic Type-R reveal an EPA-estimated 22 mpg city, 28 mpg highway, and a combined rating of 25 mpg. Those aren't terrible fuel economy numbers from a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 taked with producing 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

Speaking of Goldilocks, the Civic Type-R is the "just right" option among two other formidable rivals in the hyper-hot-hatch space.

The 2017 Ford Focus RS come in at an EPA-estimated 19 city and 25 highway for a combined rating of 22 mpg. The 2017 Volkswagen Golf R, with a manual transmission, achieves an EPA-estimated 22 city and 31 highway for a Type-R matching combined rating of 25 mpg.

Focus RS? Too hot. Golf R? Too cold. Civic Type-R? Potentially just right, if we're sticking with the folk story motif.

Taking a look at how much owners should expect to spend yearly on fuel costs, the 2017 Civic Type-R ties the Golf R. The EPA estimates $1,700 to fill the Type-R up for a year, identical to the Golf R. The Focus RS is estimated to be $250 thirstier annually.

When the 2017 Civic Type-R launches—which is very shortly—expect pricing to be in the mid $30,000 range, again pitting it squarely against the Focus RS and Golf R. However, the Civic Type-R does have one exclusive feature: it's the quickest front-wheel drive vehicle around the Nürburgring.

