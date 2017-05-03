Karma Revero spot airs ahead of start of deliveries in May

May 3, 2017
2017 Karma Revero

Karma has aired the first television spot for its Revero extended-range electric sedan ahead of the start of deliveries in May.

The spot made its debut on Sunday during the broadcast of the 2017 U.S. Open Polo Championship which Karma is a sponsor of. It shows the Revero being delivered to locations in California and Florida, two key states for sales of the stylish sedan which has been priced at $130,000.

In case you were wondering, Karma is the Chinese-backed automaker born out the bankrupt remains of the original Fisker. And confusing the matter further, Fisker has also been reborn and is planning to unveil in August a new electric sedan called the EMotion.

Karma is using the original design and hardware of Fisker's Karma extended-range electric sedan that went out of production in 2012, but the company has updated and refined numerous elements. Karma is also building the Revero at a plant in California, whereas Fisker outsourced production of its Karma to Finland’s Valmet.

Changes made included a higher capacity for the battery, a solar panel roof capable of adding charge to the battery, fast-charging capability, a much-improved infotainment system, and a more refined range-extender—in this case a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4.

Two electric motors power the rear wheels of the Revero and deliver a combined output of 403 horsepower. Karma quotes an electric range of 50 miles on a full charge, and together with a tank of gas the Revero should be able to cover around 300 miles.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2017 Karma Revero
Tags:
Posted in:

