Are you ready to pay $300,000 for a Mercedes-AMG G-Class?

Mercedes-AMG is prepping a G-Class for ultra-luxury duty, and this one will pack a styling punch to boot. It will also pack one hell of a punch to your wallet. The new G65 Exclusive Edition will go on sale in Germany wearing a price tag of €287,658.70 (including 19% VAT). That translates to $314,000 here in the States. That's a hefty price tag for a vehicle that you could use to play in the dirt...though you know that no one who buys one would do that.

Well, maybe someone in Dubai will take one to the dunes. And if they do, we applaud them.

The Exclusive Edition G-Class is offered in both the aforementioned G65 version and a "more affordable" G63 variant. That one will run you €163,125.20, which is a little under $180,000. Each example receives special stainless steel underguard parts, AMG sport stripes on the sides, and a rear spare tire cover painted to match the body color.

Mercedes-AMG G-Class Exclusive Edition Enlarge Photo

Inside, the cabin is outfitted with a two-tone leather-lined dashboard. That dual-shade treatment continues on the doors and the AMG sport seats. For the trim, buyers can choose between piano black or AMG carbon. Leather wraps around the grab handles, and your hands will rest on a two-tone AMG Performance steering wheel, which matches the colors of the seats.

If this seems like a mere styling and materials upgrade, you're pretty spot on. While this price tag may seem insane, it's really the G65's $220,000 starting price here in the U.S. that is outrageous. The VAT is a major culprit in boosting the G65 Exclusive Edition's imaginary price in the U.S. over $300,000; it certainly doesn't have almost $100,000 worth of styling add-ons. And to think, this vehicle started life in the 1970s as an understated military machine.

At this point, Mercedes doesn't plan to bring either of these vehicles to the U.S. As we mentioned, however, you can still top $200K for a G65 if you need to buy a luxury off-roader that you will never take off road.

