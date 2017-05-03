Are you ready to pay $300,000 for a Mercedes-AMG G-Class?

May 3, 2017
Follow Jeff

Mercedes-AMG G-Class

Mercedes-AMG is prepping a G-Class for ultra-luxury duty, and this one will pack a styling punch to boot. It will also pack one hell of a punch to your wallet. The new G65 Exclusive Edition will go on sale in Germany wearing a price tag of €287,658.70 (including 19% VAT). That translates to $314,000 here in the States. That's a hefty price tag for a vehicle that you could use to play in the dirt...though you know that no one who buys one would do that.

Well, maybe someone in Dubai will take one to the dunes. And if they do, we applaud them.

The Exclusive Edition G-Class is offered in both the aforementioned G65 version and a "more affordable" G63 variant. That one will run you €163,125.20, which is a little under $180,000. Each example receives special stainless steel underguard parts, AMG sport stripes on the sides, and a rear spare tire cover painted to match the body color.

Mercedes-AMG G-Class Exclusive Edition

Mercedes-AMG G-Class Exclusive Edition

Enlarge Photo

Inside, the cabin is outfitted with a two-tone leather-lined dashboard. That dual-shade treatment continues on the doors and the AMG sport seats. For the trim, buyers can choose between piano black or AMG carbon. Leather wraps around the grab handles, and your hands will rest on a two-tone AMG Performance steering wheel, which matches the colors of the seats.

If this seems like a mere styling and materials upgrade, you're pretty spot on. While this price tag may seem insane, it's really the G65's $220,000 starting price here in the U.S. that is outrageous. The VAT is a major culprit in boosting the G65 Exclusive Edition's imaginary price in the U.S. over $300,000; it certainly doesn't have almost $100,000 worth of styling add-ons. And to think, this vehicle started life in the 1970s as an understated military machine.

At this point, Mercedes doesn't plan to bring either of these vehicles to the U.S. As we mentioned, however, you can still top $200K for a G65 if you need to buy a luxury off-roader that you will never take off road.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

HI-RES GALLERY: Mercedes-AMG G-Class
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

First look at McLaren’s new race car for the 2017 Indy 500 First look at McLaren’s new race car for the 2017 Indy 500
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque spy shots 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque spy shots
Living with the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor: the good and the bad Living with the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor: the good and the bad
Karma Revero spot airs ahead of start of deliveries in May Karma Revero spot airs ahead of start of deliveries in May
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.