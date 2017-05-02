2018 BMW M5, 2019 Audi S7, 2017 Chevy Colorado ZR2: Today's Car News

News
Lexus trademark reveals future LS fuel cell... Luxury
2019 Audi S7 spy shots and video Spy Shots
2019 Audi S7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
The handsome four-door Audi A7 is preparing to go through a complete redesign and we've spotted prototypes lapping the Nürburgring. Sporting massive wheels, brakes, and quad exhaust tips, this hotter S7 model sounds like it has Volkswagen Group's 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 under its hood instead of a V-8. Look for it to land in showrooms in 2018.
A new BMW M5 is fast approaching for the 2018 model year and details surrounding the latest sport sedan continue to leak from various sources. The latest? It will sport a bi-turbo V-8 engine with more than 600 horsepower, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive that can be flipped to rear-wheel drive at the push of a button.
Excitement for the new 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is building and production trucks are now rolling off the assembly line. Those who placed orders early will receive their trucks this month with one of the first going into Hall Racing to be turned into an off-road racer.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
