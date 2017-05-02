2018 BMW M5, 2019 Audi S7, 2017 Chevy Colorado ZR2: Today's Car News

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Audi S7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The handsome four-door Audi A7 is preparing to go through a complete redesign and we've spotted prototypes lapping the Nürburgring. Sporting massive wheels, brakes, and quad exhaust tips, this hotter S7 model sounds like it has Volkswagen Group's 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 under its hood instead of a V-8. Look for it to land in showrooms in 2018.

A new BMW M5 is fast approaching for the 2018 model year and details surrounding the latest sport sedan continue to leak from various sources. The latest? It will sport a bi-turbo V-8 engine with more than 600 horsepower, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive that can be flipped to rear-wheel drive at the push of a button.

Excitement for the new 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is building and production trucks are now rolling off the assembly line. Those who placed orders early will receive their trucks this month with one of the first going into Hall Racing to be turned into an off-road racer.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Audi S7 spy shots and video

2018 BMW M5 reportedly coming with 8-speed automatic, AWD that switches to rear drive

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 deliveries begin this month

Why you [well, some of you] must have your car smog tested

Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Ford F-150 Raptor race around, over a mountain

Extra fuel used if 2022-2025 CAFE rules delayed would be low: here's the math

Vin Diesel joins Dodge in 'Brotherhood of Muscle' ad campaign

2015 Acura TLX recalled to fix transmission glitch

Kia is killing off the Forte Koup

Elon Musk teased Tesla's electric semi truck at a TED talk