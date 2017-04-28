The Exorcist Dyno'd, 2019 Porsche 911, 'Cars 3' trailer: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Porsche 911 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Hennessey put The Exorcist on the dyno; a 'Cars 3' trailer revealed a struggle for Lightning McQueen, and we spied the 2019 Porsche 911. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

As if the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon didn't have enough power, Hennessey already plans to offer an upgrade package bringing the total to 1,500 horsepower. Yes, that's pretty much all the horsepowers.

We raced the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor against the 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. That's not a fair race in a straight line, so we sent the Raptor over a mountain and the Hellcat around it. Watch our video to find out which piece of American engineering won.

A new trailer was released for "Cars 3," which will hit theaters this summer. It appears that the movie features Lightning McQueen dealing with a fall from grace.

We spotted a prototype for the next-generation Porsche 911. Set to be a 2019 model, the next 911 will of course feature an evolutionary design.

Just as the Dodge Demon was about to be revealed a couple weeks ago, Hennessey announced the 1,000-horsepower Exorcist Camaro ZL1. Now, it has hit the dyno and rolled away with a slip reading 959 horsepower--at the wheels.