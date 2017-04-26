BMW X5 spy shots, Ferrari 488 GTO, Tesla Model 3 risk: Car News Headlines

Apr 26, 2017
2018 BMW X5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 BMW X5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Prototypes for BMW’s next-generation X5 have been spotted at the Nürburgring. The mid-size SUV is due later this year and will be joined by a next-generation X3 as well as new X2 and X7 models in BMW’s high-riding fleet.

Ferrari’s 488 GTB will spawn a hardcore variant along the lines of the previous 458 Speciale. According to a new report, the hardcore 488 will revive the storied “GTO” badge.

Tesla is confident production of the Model 3 will commence in July. The company is taking a major risk to meet that deadline, though.

2018 BMW X5 spy shots and video

Report: Hardcore Ferrari 488 to revive ‘GTO’ badge

Tesla taking a huge risk with Model 3 production

Supreme Court confirms that new GM can be sued for old GM's ignition switches

BMW M550d arrives with quad-turbocharged diesel

Tesla to double global Supercharger fast-charging network this year

Meet the Kitty Hawk Flyer, the flying car backed by Google founder Larry Page

Amazon working on self-driving tech, but it's not ready for prime time

Uber says flying taxis will be in service by 2020

Used Tesla Model S values stay higher than expected

