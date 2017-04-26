BMW X5 spy shots, Ferrari 488 GTO, Tesla Model 3 risk: Car News Headlines

News
54 minutes ago
Aston Martin gathered $83M worth of cars to... Luxury
2 hours ago
2018 BMW X5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Prototypes for BMW’s next-generation X5 have been spotted at the Nürburgring. The mid-size SUV is due later this year and will be joined by a next-generation X3 as well as new X2 and X7 models in BMW’s high-riding fleet.
Ferrari’s 488 GTB will spawn a hardcore variant along the lines of the previous 458 Speciale. According to a new report, the hardcore 488 will revive the storied “GTO” badge.
Tesla is confident production of the Model 3 will commence in July. The company is taking a major risk to meet that deadline, though.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2018 BMW X5 spy shots and video
Report: Hardcore Ferrari 488 to revive ‘GTO’ badge
Tesla taking a huge risk with Model 3 production
Supreme Court confirms that new GM can be sued for old GM's ignition switches
BMW M550d arrives with quad-turbocharged diesel
Tesla to double global Supercharger fast-charging network this year
Meet the Kitty Hawk Flyer, the flying car backed by Google founder Larry Page
Amazon working on self-driving tech, but it's not ready for prime time
Uber says flying taxis will be in service by 2020
Used Tesla Model S values stay higher than expected
