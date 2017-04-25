Jaguar XF Sportbrake, Ferrari 488 successor, BMW X7: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 BMW X7 spy shots

Jaguar’s XF is about to spawn a wagon body style. The new longroof will be unveiled in the summer but today we got our first clear look in the form of a teaser.

The first test mules for Ferrari’s next-generation mid-engine platform have been spotted. This time around, we’re expecting to see two mid-engine models as permanent fixtures in the Ferrari lineup. One will be a direct replacement for the 488 GTB while the other will be the oft-rumored “Dino” model.

Another vehicle spotted testing is a new BMW X7. The full-size SUV is due to enter production at BMW’s plant in South Carolina starting in 2018 and will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Cadillac Escalade.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Jaguar teases US-bound XF Sportbrake

2020 Ferrari 488 successor spy shots

2019 BMW X7 spy shots and video

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport costs $22,360 to start, Darwin may be proud

Audi A8 to be first with ‘Level 3’ self-driving capability, but regulations holding back tech

Nissan, EVgo add Boston-to-DC fast chargers; BMW adds charging to national parks

Watch the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE setting its 'Ring lap time

The Waymo/Google vs. Uber/Otto battle is getting uglier (and way more complicated)

2018 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots

Is Toyota's hydrogen fuel-cell fervor foolish, or foresighted?

