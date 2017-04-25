Jaguar XF Sportbrake, Ferrari 488 successor, BMW X7: Today’s Car News

Apr 25, 2017
2019 BMW X7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 BMW X7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Jaguar’s XF is about to spawn a wagon body style. The new longroof will be unveiled in the summer but today we got our first clear look in the form of a teaser.

The first test mules for Ferrari’s next-generation mid-engine platform have been spotted. This time around, we’re expecting to see two mid-engine models as permanent fixtures in the Ferrari lineup. One will be a direct replacement for the 488 GTB while the other will be the oft-rumored “Dino” model.

Another vehicle spotted testing is a new BMW X7. The full-size SUV is due to enter production at BMW’s plant in South Carolina starting in 2018 and will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Cadillac Escalade.

