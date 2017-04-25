Watch the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE setting its 'Ring lap time

Apr 25, 2017

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE has returned to the Nürburgring, and it's ready to take some names.

Following the Camaro ZL1's stellar performance at The Green Hell, where the car clocked a 7.29.60 time, the Camaro ZL1 1LE with its added track capability is likely to only shave precious time off of the already quick lap.

This video from YouTube channel StatesideSupercars shows the car in what's likely to be an official attempt on setting a Nürburgring lap time.

Introduced at the 2017 Daytona 500, the Camaro ZL1 1LE adds more aggressive aerodynamics to the sixth-generation Camaro ZL1 and a helping hand from a set of Dynamic Spool Valve dampers (DSSV), which carry over from the fifth-generation Camaro Z/28 and save 60 pounds over the ZL1's Magnetic Ride Control. We all know how the Z/28 handled (spoiler: it was really good).

With 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine to rocket around the 'Ring, plus some massive, sticky tires, we could see a pretty spectacular showing from the Camaro team.

The ZL1 1LE is a manual gearbox only affair, too. No quick-shifting 10-speed automatic here. Whatever lap time is accomplished will be with three pedals and a stick.

The Camaro ZL1 has already slain vehicles such as the Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggera, McLaren 650S, Koenigsegg CCX, and more with its time. The ZL1 1LE may be able to dip its toes into C6 Corvette ZR1 and BMW M4 GTS territory, two vehicles the pony car turned sports car has yet to touch.

Then, who knows what the C7 Corvette ZR1 will be capable of.

