Jaguar teases US-bound XF Sportbrake

Jaguar in 2015 launched a lighter, more dynamic XF.

The svelte sedan doesn’t get as much attention as its German rivals but it’s one of the best options in the mid-size luxury segment, especially if you’re fond of spirited driving.

This summer, the XF will spawn its wagon body style, which Jaguar likes to call a Sportbrake.

We’re already seen prototypes for the XF Sportbrake and learned that the vehicle will be sold in the United States. We’re experiencing a bit of a wagon renaissance here thanks to new options like the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, Volvo V90 and soon the Jaguar.

To help build excitement for the wagon, Jaguar has released some new teasers. One is an aerial shot revealing a large panoramic glass roof. Another is a more playful teaser showing the profile of the car as marked out on Wimbledon Centre Court. Jaguar is the official car partner of Wimbledon.

Powertrains should be the same as those in the XF sedan, which in the U.S. means an inline-4 diesel in base trim and supercharged V-6es further up. Hopefully there will also be a fire-breathing XF SVR Sportbrake to succeed the previous-generation XFR-S Sportbrake.

The wagon will be the third and likely final body style for the latest XF. In addition to the standard sedan, Jaguar also sells a long-wheelbase XF L sedan exclusively in China.