Mercedes-AMG S63 specs, Hennessey Demon mods, Continental GT spy shots: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-AMG’s S63 has been updated along with the rest of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class range. Chief among the updates for the S63 sledgehammer is a new, more powerful V-8 engine.

Dodge has just unleashed its 2018 Challenger SRT Demon and Texan tuner Hennessey has already promised modifications to almost double the car’s output. We’re talking upwards of 1,500 horsepower.

A new generation of the Bentley Continental GT is just around the corner. The redesigned model will be sportier than the outgoing car thanks to a platform developed by Porsche. Our spy shots suggest it will look better, too.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes-AMG pumps S63 to 603 horsepower with smaller engine

Hennessey ready to bring 1,500 horsepower to the Dodge Demon

2018 Bentley Continental GT spy shots and video

Tesla sued for its 'half-baked' Autopilot software

Borgward confirms electric SUV, German plant

Life with Tesla Model S: replacing the drive unit (aka 'the funny noise')

Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar tipped to have 1,020 hp, 4 electric motors

Everyone is awful: new study shows that 88 percent of us use our phones while driving

McLaren rules out 4-door car but says 4-seater possible

The day without coal: Britain's first one since 1882