Hennessey ready to bring 1,500 horsepower to the Dodge Demon

Hennessey gets its hands on the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Enlarge Photo

We're a country of MORE! We want more food, more money, and more followers on our various social media accounts.

We want more of everything. Especially when it comes to power and cars. That's why Dodge finally unveiled the bonkers, wheel-lifting, 840-horsepower Challenger SRT Demon. That's also why Hennessey Performance say its ready to give that car's 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 a power bump to 1,500 horsepower.

The Hennessey team is still working on the final package but plans to add upgraded headers, beef up the engine, and rework the supercharger. As you might expect, the Texas tuner isn't stopping there.

You might've heard Dodge touting the fact that the Demons is "banned by the NHRA." That's great for headlines, and it's sort of true. What they mean is that due to the fact that the Demon can run the quarter mile in less than 9.99 seconds, it requires a roll cage to compete in NHRA sanctioned events. Most tracks adhere to that rule as well.

So Hennessey is going to offer a roll cage. The company's also offering a parachute, because if you're going to go fast you also need to stop fast. A standard Demon ventures into the wonderfully absurd. It sounds like a Hennessey-tuned example will be downright mad...in the best way.

Of course, if the Camaro is more your thing, Hennessey has you covered as well.