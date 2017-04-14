2018 Dodge Demon, 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Trans Am: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2017 Trans Am 455 Super Duty Enlarge Photo

Dodge let the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon out of its cage; Jeep unwrapped the 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk; and Trans Am Depot revealed its latest Camaro conversion. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

After a billion teasers Dodge finally told us everything we wanted to know about the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon. From its 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet of torque to its insane 2.3-second 0-60 mph time and 9.65-second, 140-mph quarter mile time, the Demon delivers on the hype.

Subaru announced a refreshed Outback for 2018 with revised styling, new tech, and upgraded safety features.

The Hellcat-powered 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk made its debut to much fanfare by doing a top speed run on a four-wheel dyno. With the full 707 horsepower of other Hellcats and all-wheel drive, the Trackhawk is the performance SUV of your dreams.

Lincoln presented the new 2018 Navigator, which is is remarkably true to the concept that previewed it last year. The exterior is nothing special, but inside the new Navigator is exactly what luxury, and Lincoln, should be.

Trans Am Depot revealed the new Trans Am 455 Super Duty. Packing a supercharged V-8, screaming chicken on the hood, and 1,000 horsepower, the conversion is based on the sixth-generation Camaro.