2018 Volvo S90, 2017 Trans Am 455 Super Duty, NY hits & misses: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Trans Am 455 Super Duty Enlarge Photo

Just one year after introducing the S90, Volvo is introducing a stretched version. The stretched version will be offered as standard in the United States and sourced from a plant in China.

The folks at Trans Am Depot are now offering a Trans Am conversion for the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro. The most potent, the 455 Super Duty, extracts 1,000 horsepower from its supercharged V-8.

We’ve had a look at everything the 2017 New York auto show has to offer and put together the Cliff's Notes on what’s hot and what’s not.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

All Volvo S90s to be Chinese-made, long-wheelbase models from 2018

6th-gen Camaro Trans Am conversion comes packing 1,000 horsepower

Motor Authority's hits, misses at 2017 New York auto show

Mercedes-Benz may stop selling diesels in US

Report: Infiniti Q60 Black S coming to challenge BMW M4, Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe

Tesla trucks: semi to be shown in Sept, pickup in 18-24 months

BMW 5-Series Lishows off elongated looks ahead of Shanghai debut

Sorry, GM: Tesla is now America's most highly valued automaker

Speak of the devil: deciphering the 2018 Dodge Demon teasers

Toyota Prius One: stripped-down hybrid added at lower price