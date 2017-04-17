Ferrari Land opens in Spain

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Are you looking for a vacation but also want to find a way to work in your love for the racing team that pulls at your tifosi heart strings? We have a new destination for you. It's in Spain, because that's the home to the latest Ferrari Land theme park.

According to Motor1, the Rosso Corsa-loving theme park has opened its doors for business. It's located in Salou, which sits on the edge of the Balearic Sea. If you squint, you can probably see Mallorca in the distance. Suffice it to say, this is a rather beautiful part of our planet and now it's also home to roller coasters and other rides all bearing that familiar prancing horse shield.

Ferrari Land is the second theme park built as a means to celebrate and honor the beloved brand. The first opened back in 2010 and is located in Abu Dhabi. There are plans for the third park to open in China and talk continues regarding a fourth park that could find a home in the United States.

These theme parks aren't owned or operated by Ferrari directly. Instead, each is operated by an investment firm that licenses all of the glorious Ferrari graphics and logos. It's probably insanely costly to start this process, but the cash almost certainly starts flowing once the park opens. Just take a look at all the customers clad in a familiar red shade with an equally familiar equine graphic plastered on their chests. The merchandise shops in the park are practically guaranteed to do brisk business.

Beyond the merchandise, the rides sound interesting and fun. The main coaster can propel riders from 0 to 112 mph in just five seconds. There are also interactive rides that take park guests through the history of the brand to its roots in motorsports.

So, if you love Ferrari and are itching for a family getaway to the Spanish coast south of Barcelona, your next destination is a cinch.