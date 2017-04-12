The Demon has a ringtone, and so does the Mustang GT

Follow Jeff Add to circle



2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Enlarge Photo

You know what was cool about 10 years ago? Custom ringtones.

You know what's cool right now? Massive amounts of horsepower. If you've been paying any attention you'll know that Dodge is currently sitting pretty as the horsepower king for cars based somewhat in reality. No, the Bugatti Chiron doesn't count because it's a hyper space ship just like it's competition from Italy and Germany.

Dodge finally showed off its 2018 Challenger SRT Demon last night and it comes ready to blast off with 840 horsepower...and a ringtone.

If you want everyone in the immediate vicinity to be annoyed yet also excited, then Dodge has you covered. Be it from the uber-loud Demon rocketing between stop lights or the sound of your phone receiving a call. The ringtone is available for Apple, Android, and Blackberry-based phones and it's a free download.

Also entering the ringtone game is Ford. There's a tone available that shows off the active exhaust offered up on the Mustang GT. If you have to choose a new ringtone though, you should probably opt for the one showing off the noise of an 840 horsepower car and not the one with a measly 435 horsepower.

Or you could be a normal person and leave your phone on silent vibrate mode. If you buy a Dodge Demon, you're probably the type that has your ringtone set to max on your phone...which is clipped to your waist. (And we're just jealous that you have a nearly 900-horsepower street car.)