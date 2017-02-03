2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, New Yenko Camaro, 2019 Toyota Supra: The Week In Reverse

Feb 3, 2017
2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon

2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon

Dodge continues to drip-tease info on the new 2018 Challenger SRT Demon; The Yenko name is revived on a Camaro; and we get an idea of what the new 2019 Toyota Supra might look like. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes-AMG took the wraps off the new 2018 E63 S wagon before its 2017 Geneva auto show debut. With all-wheel drive, 603 horsepower, a 0-60 mph time of just 3.4 seconds, and 35 cubic feet of cargo room, the new super wagon is the perfect family hauler.

Dodge released another teaser video this week giving us more information on the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon. In doing so, it might have exposed how much horsepower the new muscle car will have. Dodge officials also revealed how the Demon lost weight in its transformation from its former Hellcat self.

We drove the 2017 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS in South Africa and declared it the bargain 911.

The Yenko name lives once again on a new Camaro. This time it's courtesy of Specialty Vehicle Engineering of Toms River, New Jersey. With a 6.8-liter supercharged V-8 producing 800 horsepower under the hood, this Camaro should be more than worthy of the legendary nameplate.

A new rendering courtesy of SupraMkV forums gavs us a good look at what the new 2019 Toyota Supra might look like. Based on the most recent spy shots, this rendering doesn't seem too far fetched, if not dead on.

More from High Gear Media

 
 
