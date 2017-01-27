Cadillac on pole, McLaren P14 spy shots, Mercedes A-Class concept: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



A pair of Cadillac DPi-V.R prototypes has secured the front row for this weekend’s 24 Hours of Daytona, the opening round of the 2017 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The cars will be fielded by Action Express Racing, the team that’s won the title the last three seasons.

McLaren’s replacement for the 650S, a car code-named the P14, has been spotted again ahead of its debut at the 2017 Geneva auto show. The new car is just the first of 15 McLaren will introduce before the end of 2022.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a design study that previews its next-generation compact cars. Specifically, the design study previews a new A-Class sedan which is to be just one of three new models to be added to the automaker’s compact fleet.

Cadillac DPi-V.R secures pole for 2017 24 Hours of Daytona

2018 McLaren 720S (P14) spy shots

Mercedes previews next-gen compacts with Aesthetics A design study

Ford dealers to sell parts for other brand vehicles

Might this Mercedes sports car design study preview AMG’s Project One hypercar?

Electric Ford Transit van conversion shown by Inventev at Detroit Auto Show

Report: Nissan Z, Toyota Supra concepts bound for 2017 Tokyo auto show

Takata really, really, really wants to avoid bankruptcy

Reborn Ford Bronco could use solid axles

Where do bought-back VW diesels go? Dead NFL stadiums, among other places