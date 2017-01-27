2018 McLaren 720S (P14) spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



McLaren’s 650S has only been with us since 2014 but a replacement is due to be unveiled in March at the 2017 Geneva auto show.

McLaren has already started the teaser campaign for the car and now we have a new set of spy shots of a prototype.

The car is referred to internally as the P14 but in showrooms it might be referred to as a 720S, to signify a 720-metric-horsepower output (710 regular hp).

McLaren Monocage II carbon fiber monocoque structure

It will be the first member of McLaren’s next-generation Super Series family as well as the first of 15 new cars under McLaren’s Track22 business plan that was announced at the 2016 Geneva auto show.

It will utilize a new carbon fiber monocoque structure dubbed the Monocage II. The new structure promises weight savings as well as improved stiffness and rigidity over the MonoCell structure currently employed by McLaren for the Super Series family. A wider cabin entrance and lower door sill will also aid ingress and egress.

The car will also benefit from advanced aerodynamics that should see its aerodynamic efficiency come in at more than double that of the 650S. Downforce will also be up by around 50 percent, improving grip and stability, and cooling efficiency will also be improved by around 15 percent, according to McLaren.

Teaser for new McLaren Super Series model debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show

Power, meanwhile, will come from McLaren's familiar twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V-8, sourced from fellow British firm Riccardo.

The car is also expected to introduce the next evolutionary step of McLaren’s design language. Design boss Frank Stephenson has previously stated the car will have a more radical look than even the P1. Another major change will take place in the cabin, which is expected to adopt a new, more intuitive layout.

Beyond the P14, we can look forward to a convertible being added to the Sports Series range. There’s also thought to be a high-end model code-named the P15 in the works. The P15 is meant to fill the void between the top Super Series model and entry-level Ultimate Series model.