2018 McLaren 720S, 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, 2017 Ford GT: The Week In Reverse

Jan 27, 2017
2017 Ford GT

An image of the 2018 McLaren 720S was leaked; Dodge teased the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon, again; and Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] confirmed some of the new GT's specs. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We flung the 2017 Subaru BRZ with the newly available performance package around the Circuito Mike G Guadix in Spain.

Ford confirmed the 2017 GT supercar has 647 horsepower from its twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 and that the top speed is 216 mph.

The BMW 5-Series is new for 2017, but with a late arrival here in the United States the automaker's already announced the 2018 model which sees plug-in hybrid and performance-oriented models joining the lineup.

Dodge released yet another teaser for the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon, this time, confirming it's indeed a wide-body Hellcat.

Audi priced the 2017 R8 Spyder from $176,350, and that V-10 soundtrack comes standard.

We received our first look at the 2018 McLaren 720S courtesy of a leaked photo.

