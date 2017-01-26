Dodge Demon first photo, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S test, Audi R8 Spyder pricing: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder Enlarge Photo

Dodge has released more details on its upcoming Challenger SRT Demon, including the first photo. Among the details released is confirmation that the Demon will be the first production car fitted with drag radial tires straight from the factory.

Speaking of tires, Jason over at Engineering Explained has put together an excellent video test of Michelin’s new Pilot Sport 4S tires. Are they any better than the existing Pilot Super Sports? You’ll find out.

Audi’s finally adding the convertible version of its new R8 to showrooms. The vehicle is only available in R8 V10 trim, which means peak power is pegged at 540 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon’s wide-body design revealed

Has Michelin designed a better tire than its Pilot Super Sport?

2017 Audi R8 V10 Spyder priced from $176,350, V-10 soundtrack standard

Nation's largest retailer (Walmart) to help sell the priciest product we buy (cars)

Holden's new V-8 sports car to be a Corvette?

BMW, Nissan fund EVgo fast-charging network expansion: 670 dual-standard sites open

No, Aston Martin is not ditching winged logo on its cars

2017 Kia Niro priced from $23,785

Prosecutors drop charges against Fiat heir Lapo Elkann

Tesla Autopilot features edge closer to self-driving in 3 to 6 months