2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43, VW execs charged: Car News Headlines

Jan 12, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

Dodge dropped a huge surprise overnight: the muscle car brand announced that there will be a new model dubbed the Challenger SRT Demon launched for the 2018 model year. We think it will be a wide-body Challenger targeting the drag strip.

Mercedes-AMG is out testing prototypes for an updated version of the C43. The C43 was introduced for the 2017 model year as the replacement for the C450 and comes with a twin-turbocharged V-6.

Six people have been charged by the Justice Department in connection with Volkswagen’s diesel scandal. Among the six is the former head of R&D at the Volkswagen brand.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be a meaner Hellcat halo car

2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 spy shots

6 VW execs charged, including former R&D boss

2018 Chevrolet Traverse video preview

Next Audi RS 4 and RS 5 coming with 450 hp and 442 lb-ft, according to leaked dealer info

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: lifetime carbon emissions 24 percent lower vs standard minivan

Tesla ‘Ludicrous Plus’ mode slashes Model S P100D 0-60 mph time to below 2.5 s

2018 Toyota Camry video preview

Honda sends out current Civic Type R with Black Edition

Four large West Coast cities unite to buy 24,000 electric cars

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 spy shots 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 spy shots
Next Audi RS 4 and RS 5 coming with 450 hp and 442 lb-ft, according to leaked dealer info Next Audi RS 4 and RS 5 coming with 450 hp and 442 lb-ft, according to leaked dealer info
Kia could be cooking up an even hotter version of the Stinger Kia could be cooking up an even hotter version of the Stinger
Honda sends out current Civic Type R with Black Edition Honda sends out current Civic Type R with Black Edition
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.