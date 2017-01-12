2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43, VW execs charged: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Dodge dropped a huge surprise overnight: the muscle car brand announced that there will be a new model dubbed the Challenger SRT Demon launched for the 2018 model year. We think it will be a wide-body Challenger targeting the drag strip.

Mercedes-AMG is out testing prototypes for an updated version of the C43. The C43 was introduced for the 2017 model year as the replacement for the C450 and comes with a twin-turbocharged V-6.

Six people have been charged by the Justice Department in connection with Volkswagen’s diesel scandal. Among the six is the former head of R&D at the Volkswagen brand.

