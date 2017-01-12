Next Audi RS 4 and RS 5 coming with 450 hp and 442 lb-ft, according to leaked dealer info

News
January 12, 2017
January 12, 2017
January 11, 2017
January 11, 2017
Audi Sport (formerly Audi Quattro) is working on redesigned versions of the RS 4 and RS 5.
The new cars are expected to ditch the naturally-aspirated V-8 engine of their predecessors and adopt twin-turbocharged V-6 power.
A presentation slide from a recent dealer meeting, obtained by Motor1, reveals some of the specs we can look forward to. The slide reveals that the powertrain will be the twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 that made its debut in the 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S.
Peak output is said to be 450 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. That compares to the 450 hp and 317 lb-ft of the 4.2-liter V-8 fitted to the predecessor models and the 440 hp and 406 lb-ft the twin-turbo V-6 produces in the Panamera 4S.
2018 Audi RS 4 Avant spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Further information revealed in the slide included 0-62 mph acceleration of under 4.0 seconds and a governed top speed of 155 mph. Buyers will be able to lift the top speed to 174 mph with an available Dynamic Package, though.
The RS 5 is said to be entering production first, in June 2017. The RS 4 is said to start production in December 2017.
Unfortunately, the RS 4 isn’t expected in the United States as it will once again be offered exclusively as a wagon. As for the RS 5, a leaked presentation slide from early 2016 revealed that the car in coupe form will be available in 2018.
A redesigned RS 5 Cabriolet should follow shortly after. And we might also be treated to an RS 5 Sportback at some point.
