2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Engineers from Mercedes-AMG have been spotted testing a prototype for an updated version of the C43 sports sedan.

The C43 replaced the C450 for the 2017 model year and is priced from just over $50K. It’s one of the tamer AMG Sport models offered by the Affalterbach tuner and like others in the “43” series, it comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine.

For the updated model, likely due in 2018, as a 2019 model, the spy shots suggest tweaks to lights and bumpers at both ends and a completely new grille with a twin-blade design. There may also be new designs for the wheels and exhaust tips.

2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

We can’t see into the cabin but expect a few tweaks here as well. One possibility is that the car will adopt a digital instrument cluster like in the E-Class and above.

What also isn’t clear is whether there will be any significant change in the powertrain department. Mercedes is due to replace its current V-6 engines with a new inline-6 design complete with electric compressors, though the new engine may not make it into the C43 until the next-generation model. We should know more closer to the car’s reveal in 2018.

The update is to freshen things as the current-generation C-Class reaches the midway point in its life cycle. The current C-Class was introduced for the 2015 model year, so in Mercedes tradition we should see the updated range introduced for 2019. Prototypes for an updated version of the standard C-Class have also been spotted.