2019 Ford Focus spy shots

A prototype for the next-generation Ford Focus has been spotted again.

Our earliest shots showed a test mule but the latest testers are wearing the body of the production model due out in 2018. The car should arrive as a 2019 model.

We also have a shot of the interior which looks to be very different to the interior of the current Focus. Dominating the cabin is the infotainment system's display screen located at the top of the dashboard's center stack.

From modifications seen on earlier test mules, we know that the redesigned Focus will be a slightly longer and wider than the current model. This should lead to more space in the cabin.

Apart from this there isn’t a whole lot of info on the next Focus. We expect the formula to be the same, with the car once again coming in hatchback, sedan and wagon body styles.

A variety of powertrains should also be on offer once more, including performance-oriented options for successors to the current model's ST and RS hotties. The entry-level option should be an inline-3 with fuel-saving cylinder deactivation. This engine is also destined for the redesigned Fiesta.

It's not clear if Ford will continue to offer an electric option. That's because the automaker is expected to launch a family of electrified cars, possibly under the Model E name. Furthermore, Ford in January confirmed plans to add a compact electric SUV with a 300-mile range to its lineup by 2020.

Key rivals for the Focus include the Chevrolet Cruze, Honda Civic, Mazda 3, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Corolla and Volkswagen Golf.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.