2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots

Jan 17, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz is working on an update for its C-Class.

The update is to freshen things as the C-Class reaches the midway point in its life cycle. Recall, the car was introduced for the 2015 model year, so in Mercedes tradition we should see the updated model introduced for the 2019 model year.

A number of prototypes have been spotted and reveal that there will be minor tweaks made to the exterior design of the small sedan. Look for new bumpers and changes made to the internals of the lights. One of the earlier prototypes had headlights that more closely resembled the units on the latest E-Class.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

Inside, there's a new touchpad controller in the center console that replaces the rotary dial currently found in most Mercedes models. The design of the steering wheel is also new and features numerous controls.

An analog instrument cluster remains, though we've seen a C-Class fitted with the digital instrument cluster from the E-Class and S-Class models. It’s possible the instrument cluster in the updated C-Class will make the switch to digital, or perhaps it will be offered as an option like Audi does with its own digital instrument cluster for entry-level models.

In the powertrain department, the updated C-Class is likely to adopt Mercedes’ next-generation engines. The new engines debut in the 2018 S-Class and feature numerous efficiency improvements including a single electric motor to replace the starter motor and alternator as well as provide a performance boost. The new engines also feature a modular design, with the 6-cylinder units moving to an inline design instead of the current V-6 design utilized by Mercedes.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Ford Mustang V-6 discontinued as part of 2018 refresh Ford Mustang V-6 discontinued as part of 2018 refresh
2018 Ford Mustang adds power, digital gauges and 10-speed 2018 Ford Mustang adds power, digital gauges and 10-speed
FCA CEO hints at production version of Chrysler Portal concept FCA CEO hints at production version of Chrysler Portal concept
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.