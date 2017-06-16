2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy shots and video

BMW is preparing replacements for its 6-Series coupe and convertible but will be positioning the cars higher, into 8-Series territory.

The automaker confirmed the move in May with the unveiling of the 8-Series concept at the 2017 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. However, the car was hardly a secret as prototypes for the 8-Series have been testing in public for a while now.

Our latest spy shots and video show a prototype for what’s destined to be the 8-Series Convertible. The original 8-Series never spawned a convertible, although BMW had built a prototype.

Although this latest prototype features a soft-top roof this looks to be a dummy unit hiding a retractable hard-top.

Such a roof design could end up being a key differentiator for the 8-Series Convertible against its main target, Mercedes-Benz’s S-Class Cabriolet.

Underpinning the car is BMW’s carbon fiber-infused CLAR platform that debuted in the 2016 7-Series.

BMW 8-Series concept, 2017 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

BMW 8-Series concept, 2017 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

BMW trademark filings suggest V-8, V-12, and M Performance options for the 8-Series range. The filings included “850,” “860,” and “M850.” We also know an M8 is coming as BMW previewed the car in May by rolling out a prototype at the 2017 24 Hours Nürburgring.

Powering the M8 should be the reworked 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 debuting this year in the new M5. Expect the engine to be paired with an 8-speed automatic and the M division’s new M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Production of the 8-Series range will take place at BMW’s main plant in Dingolfing, Germany. The reveal will take place during 2018.

