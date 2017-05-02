2019 Audi S7 spy shots and video

May 2, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2019 Audi S7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Audi’s A7 didn’t start the coupe-like sedan trend, but with its muscular proportions, beautiful surfacing and Kammback rear it managed to make us almost forget the segment’s progenitor, the Mercedes-Benz CLS.

Now the handsome four-door is about to undergo a complete redesign. Prototypes for the new A7 have been out and about for some months.

Today, though, we have our first look at a prototype for the sporty S7.

We know this prototype is for the S7 because of its massive wheels and brakes. A close up on the front wheel reveals a brake disc that fills the entirety of the wheel housing and a caliper that almost spans the diameter. There are also four exhaust tips at the rear, a signature design trait for Audi’s S cars.

2019 Audi S7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2019 Audi S7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

It’s not clear what engine is lurking beneath the hood but a safe bet based on the exhaust note in the spy video is Volkswagen Group’s new twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V-6 that made its debut in the 2017 Porsche Panamera 4S, where it delivers a healthy 440 horsepower. Expect a similar output in the new S7.

V-8 fans can look forward to a new RS 7. This one should feature a version of the VW Group’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that made its debut in the 2017 Panamera Turbo, possibly with an electric compressor thrown in to reduce lag. The technology made its debut in the 2017 SQ7 TDI sold overseas.

Though it’s yet to be confirmed, Audi may also be preparing an electric A7, as suggested by a prototype devoid of any visible exhaust tips. Audi CEO Rupert Stadler in July confirmed that by 2020 two more electric Audis will join the automaker’s Q6 e-tron debuting in 2018. One could certainly be an A7 e-tron.

Look for the new A7 and S7 to land in showrooms in 2018. They should arrive as 2019 models.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Audi S7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Lexus fears the sedan's extinction due to crossovers and SUVs Lexus fears the sedan's extinction due to crossovers and SUVs
2018 BMW Alpina B4 S revealed 2018 BMW Alpina B4 S revealed
Kia is killing off the Forte Koup Kia is killing off the Forte Koup
2019 Audi S7 spy shots and video 2019 Audi S7 spy shots and video
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.