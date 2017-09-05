2018 Genesis G70 spotted uncovered, reveal taking place September 15

Sep 5, 2017
Follow Joel

2018 Genesis G70 via car_photographer_yjs

2018 Genesis G70 via car_photographer_yjs

Enlarge Photo

Genesis has confirmed its 2018 G70 will be unveiled in Seoul, Korea on September 15.

By why wait until September 15? An almost production-ready example of the small sport sedan  has been spotted via Instagram user car_photographer_yjs.

The blue G70 pictured features tidy proportions, a gorgeous blue paint color, and Mercedes-AMG GT-esque wheels.

The proportions are traditional rear-wheel drive with a long hood and short rear deck, but the cabin features a fast roofline, which could impede rear headroom and make getting in and out of the rear seats more difficult for taller passengers.

Inside we can see a large infotainment screen that looks like a tablet slapped onto the dashboard, akin to what you'll find in many current Mercedes-Benz vehicles. This aligns with a photo of the G70's interior posted to Instagram via the_koreanbeast. The door panels feature diamond-stitched leather and what appears to be aluminum trim. Three round knobs appear to be the interface for the climate control system, and real buttons seem to be on the menu for the infotainment system.

Power should be provided by a range turbocharged engines including an inline-4 and V-6. A hybrid option is likely in the cards, and power for all models will flow to the rear wheels, though all-wheel drive is likely an option on some models.

The competition for the G70 will be stiff, with everything from the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class to the Lexus IS and Audi A4 vying for the same buyers. A generous warranty should help the Genesis G70 stand out from the crowd.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Mercedes GLC F-Cell EQ Power fuel cell-powered SUV teased ahead of Frankfurt debut Mercedes GLC F-Cell EQ Power fuel cell-powered SUV teased ahead of Frankfurt debut
2018 Aston Martin Vantage spy shots and video 2018 Aston Martin Vantage spy shots and video
Italy’s ATS unveils modern GT supercar at 2017 Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance Italy’s ATS unveils modern GT supercar at 2017 Salon Privé Concours d’Elegance
Ferrari reveals one-off LaFerrari Aperta built for charity Ferrari reveals one-off LaFerrari Aperta built for charity
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.