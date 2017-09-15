Mercedes-AMG Project One, Honda Urban EV Concept, 2018 Genesis G70: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



Mercedes-AMG Project One concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-AMG unveiled the Project One hypercar; Honda unwrapped the Urban EV Concept; and Genesis finally showed us the 2018 G70 sport sedan. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Honda surprised us all with the cute Urban EV Concept at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show. The retro-styled city car features an electric powertrain, but it's the design that truly appeals to enthusiasts.

Lamborghini is preparing to reveal the Urus SUV on December 4, but before that, the Italian supercar maker told to Motor Authority the Urus will be the fastest SUV around the Nürburgring, and have a top speed of 187 mph.

Genesis finally introduced the 2018 G70 sport sedan. With turbocharged powertrains, tidy dimensions, and a sharp design, enthusiasts have reason to be intrigued by the new BMW 3-Series fighter.

Dodge quietly began building production, customer-intended 2018 Challenger SRT Demons this week. Customers will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on them, as FCA's holding the cars for "containment" at the plant.

The North American Car and Truck of the Year jury announced the semi-finalists for the 2018 award. The three winners will be announced on January 14, 2018 at the 2018 Detroit auto show.