Semi-finalists announced for 2018 North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year

North American Car of the Year
The North American Car and Truck of the Year jury today announced the semi-finalists for its 2018 awards. This year marks the second year since the jury decided to break up the Truck category into separate Truck and Utility classes.
The prestigious awards are determined by a committee of 60 automotive journalists from the United States and Canada. The group includes four members of the Internet Brands Automotive team, including editorial director Marty Padgett, Green Car Reports editor John Voelcker, New Car Test Drive editor Mitch McCullough, and myself.
To be eligible for the award, a vehicle must be all new or significantly updated and go on sale this year.
A drive event will take place in Michigan Oct 17-19. There, jurors will drive the semi-finalist vehicles back to back. A vote will then be held and the finalists will be announced at the Los Angeles auto show in late November. From that list a final vote will be held and the final three winners will be announced on January 14, 2018 at the Detroit auto show.
Here is the list of semi-finalists by class:
Car
2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
2018 Audi A5 Sportback
2017 BMW 5-series
2018 Honda Accord
2017 Hyundai Ioniq
2018 Kia Rio
2018 Kia Stinger
2018 Lexus LC500
2017 Porsche Panamera
2018 Subaru Impreza
2018 Toyota Camry
Utility
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
2018 Audi Q5/S5
2018 BMW X3
2018 Buick Enclave
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
2018 Chevrolet Traverse
2018 Honda Odyssey
2017 Jeep Compass
2017 Kia Niro
2018 Land Rover Discovery
2017 Mazda CX-5
2018 Subaru Crosstrek
2018 VW Atlas
2018 VW Tiguan
2018 Volvo XC60
Truck
2018 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
2018 Ford Expedition
2018 Lincoln Navigator
