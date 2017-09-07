Stunning Kia fastback concept previews next-gen Pro_cee’d compact

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Kia has revealed a stunning fastback called the Proceed concept.

Set to debut next week at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show, we’re sad to report the concept doesn’t preview a new model line. Rather, it signals a new body style for one of the Korean brand’s existing models, specifically the next-generation Cee’d compact car.

Its stance and proportions may be new, but the concept features some familiar Kia design cues, such as the brand’s tiger nose grille. Another highlight is the concept's rich Lava Red paint finish. This was created by combining multiple hand-applied layers of black, chrome-effect silver, and red-tinted lacquer.

In a statement, Kia said the concept hints at design elements bound for the new Cee’d which goes on sale in Europe in 2018. The new Cee’d is closely related to Hyundai’s Elantra/i30 and should include familiar hatchback and wagon body styles, and potentially a 5-door fastback as previewed here.

Hyundai’s i30 spawned its own 5-door fastback body style in July. The new Cee’d will likely see its 5-door fastback body style replace the current Cee’d’s 3-door Pro_cee’d option—something the concept’s Proceed name hints at.

“The extended hot hatch styling retains the athleticism of the current Pro_cee’d model, while combining its striking visual presence with a dash of real-world versatility,” Kia said in a statement. “Reworked and re-imagined for a new generation of driver, it puts forward a bold vision for a potential member of the next-generation Cee’d family.”

The Frankfurt auto show starts September 12. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.