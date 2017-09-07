Japanese electric supercar you've never heard of promises 0-60 in under 2 seconds





Once a week it seems another new electric-car company announces plans to introduce its own interpretation of zero-emission technology. Some of them even promise incredible performance. Aspark, a new Japanese electric-car company, promises both. Though it's the performance that really catches our eye.

Aspark will debut its all-electric supercar, dubbed the Owl, at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show, and the company says it's aiming for a 0-to-60-mph time of less than 2 seconds. If the Aspark Owl is able to accomplish such a feat, it would become the quickest production car ever. Like most start-up companies, Aspark looks to be quite some time away from reaching production. Video from Japanese website Gigazine shows the Owl undergoing performance tests, though all that's visible is a structure, the powertrains, and four tires.

Other than the video, not much else is known about the battery pack or electric motor. The Aspark Owl does sport an electric motor on the front axle, which means it's running all-wheel drive. We also don't know what kind of production timeline Aspark may be targeting. If and when the car makes it into production, the speedy Owl will likely have some serious electric supercar competition.

On the other side of the globe, Ariel is busy working on its own all-electric supercar that promises nearly 1,200 horsepower from its battery pack and motor. We won't judge the Aspark Owl just yet, though. We simply have to wait and see what the Japanese company reveals next week in Frankfurt, Germany. To stay up to date on everything coming to the Frankfurt motor show, visit our dedicated hub.

