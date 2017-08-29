Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Honda Urban EV concept teased ahead of Frankfurt auto show Enlarge Photo

Honda will use next month’s 2017 Frankfurt auto show to present a concept previewing a new electric car in the works.

The concept is called the Urban EV, and right now all we have is this teaser which likely shows an exterior charge status indicator or possibly the car’s instrument cluster.

Given the name of the concept, we’re likely looking at a small city car not unlike Chevrolet’s Bolt EV. Honda’s NeuV concept unveiled in January at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show may hint at what’s to come. The NeuV is a self-driving electric car designed for urban environments.

Honda is committed to adding many more electrified cars to its lineup. Based on its 2030 Vision strategy announced in June, the automaker aims to have two thirds of its cars fitted with some form of electrification by 2030. The focus will be on plug-in hybrid technology but electric and fuel cell cars are also planned.

The Frankfurt auto show starts September 12. Honda will also use the German show to unveil a prototype of the European-spec CR-V Hybrid. The hybrid SUV, which has already been launched in China, hasn’t been confirmed for the United States but is likely on its way based on previous comments from Honda.

For more Frankfurt auto show coverage, head to our dedicated hub.