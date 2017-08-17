Genesis owners can now control their cars via Google Assistant

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Genesis owners can control their cars via Google Assistant Enlarge Photo

Genesis is clearly interested in adding more tech-focused features for its current and future owners. There's already an app for smart watch users and owners can talk to their Alexa devices and send certain commands to their cars. Now, Genesis owners will be able to do even more thanks to an integrated system with Google Assistant.

It all happens through the Genesis Connected Services system, which is the name of the tech backbone for the connected abilities of the car. With Genesis Connected Services, which is free for three years, owners can access remote start, climate control settings, the door locks, and destination search features. These can all now be utilized through Google Assistant.

Genesis offers an app for certain Android phones and iPhones that offers Google Assistant functionality. The Google Home system also lets you deliver voice commands to Google Assistant, or you could send text commands from your phone. As you can see, there are plenty of ways to send a desired command through the Google Assistant system and on to your Genesis vehicle.

On the surface it seems a bit basic, but you can use the power of Google Assistant to plan your day. If you ask Google the weather conditions and find out its going to be hot, you can then tell Google Assistant to start your car and set the AC to a nice cool level. You can also have the system find a destination for you, send that destination to your car, and have it waiting in your navigation system once you're ready to roll.

If you're integrating more and more tech into your life, then this can be a value-added feature for you. Genesis seems eager to add such features to help it stand tall among other luxury automakers.